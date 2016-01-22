Erlanger Opens UT Erlanger Primary Care In Marion County

Erlanger Health System announced that the private medical practice of Dr. Charles “Rusty” Adcock in South Pittsburgh, “The Clinic,” began serving the health care needs of Marion County residents as UT Erlanger Primary Care Marion County. The clinic opened Monday.
Dr. Adcock, along with Dr. Martha Ziegler and Dr. Cari Beth Page, will continue to accept and treat patients at 520 East 12th Street in South Pittsburg, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The phone number for the practice, 423 837-7144, will also remain the same.
“We are delighted Dr. Adcock’s South Pittsburg practice has joined our growing network of Erlanger physicians,” said Kevin M. Spiegel, FACHE, Erlanger Health System president and CEO.
Dr. Adcock has practiced family medicine in South Pittsburg since 1980. He earned his medical degree from the UT College of Medicine (UTCOM) in Memphis and completed his residency program at UTCOM Chattanooga, based at Erlanger.
Dr. Martha Ziegler joined The Clinic in 2006 after completing a family medicine residency at the UTCOM Chattanooga, based at Erlanger. She received a medical degree from the James H. Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University.
Dr. Cari Beth Page also completed a family medicine residency at UTCOM Chattanooga, based at Erlanger. She has more than 11 years of experience in clinical practice as a family medicine physician and as a provider of hospice care services and community health education.
To make an appointment with any of the physicians at UT Erlanger Primary Care Marion County, call 423 837-7144.
