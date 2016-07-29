Local students and teachers prepare to head back to class in coming weeks

It’s that time of year again! Back to school time across the Sequatchie Valley and in/around the Chattanooga area!
Teachers, staff, and students will be returning to area schools and their classrooms over the next several weeks. Here’s the run-down of local back to school dates and information you might need if you have kids going back to class this school year…
Marion County Schools:
- Teacher in-service days begin on Monday, Aug. 1st.
- Student registration is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4th.
- First full day of school on Monday, Aug. 8th
Elementary Orientation Dates:
- Jasper Elementary Orientation Night is Monday, Aug. 1st — 4:00-5:00pm for PreK-1st; and 5:30-6:30pm for 2nd-4th grade. Each session begins in the gym. Registration Day is 8-10AM on Aug. 4th for those unable to attend orientation. Supply lists and class assignments have been mailed and are available in the school’s foyer.
- South Pittsburg Elementary Orientation schedule is as follows — Monday, Aug 1st — 5:30pm for 1st and 2nd grades; and 6pm for Pre-K and Kindergarten… Tuesday, Aug. 2nd — 5:30pm for 5th and 6th grades; and 6:00pm for 3rd and 4th grades. Supply lists are available at the school or Kimball Walmart.
- Whitwell Elementary Orientation schedule is as follows — Monday, Aug. 1st — 5:00pm for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grades… Tuesday, Aug. 2nd — 5:00pm for PreK, Kindergarten, and 1st grade. Supply lists for teachers can be found on the school website at www.westiger.com.
- Monteagle Elementary registration day is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4th. Further information can be obtained by contacting the school at (931)924-2136.
Middle School Orientation Dates:
- Jasper Middle Open House and registration is Tuesday, Aug. 2nd at 5:30pm… More info at www.jaspermiddle.org
- Whitwell Middle orientation dates — Monday, Aug. 1st from 5:30-7:00pm for 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. Tuesday, Aug. 2nd from 5:30-7:00pm for 5th graders.
- South Pittsburg High Academy orientation for 7th graders is Thurs, Aug. 4th at 6pm and 8th graders Thurs., Aug 4th at 5pm. (Grades 9-12 listed below…)
High School Orientation Dates:
- Marion County High School Freshman orientation will be Wednesday, Aug. 3rd at 4pm. Early registration for 10th grade is Wed., Aug. 3rd from 8:00-11:00am or 1:00-2:00pm. For 11th graders the date is Tues, Aug. 2nd from 8:00-11:00am or 1:00-2:00pm, and 12th graders on Mon., Aug. 1st from 8:00-11:00am or 1:00-2:00pm. Parking passes may be purchased at this time for $20…must have drivers license and proof of insurance and registration.
- South Pittsburg High School registration/orientation for 9th grade is Wed., Aug. 3rd at 5pm; 10th grade is Tues, Aug. 2nd at 6pm; 11th grade is Tues., Aug/ 2nd at 5pm; 12th grade is Mon.
- Whitwell High School — contact high school for further information. Countywide registration date is Thursday., August 4th.
Richard Hardy Memorial School:
- Student registration is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4th from 1:00pm-6:00pm.
- First full day of school on Monday, Aug. 8th.
- Supply lists are available HERE…
Hamilton County Schools:
- Teachers return Thursday, Aug. 4th.
- Student registration is Monday, Aug. 8th — check with individual schools for times, early registration dates, and grade-level orientations.
- First full day of school on Thursday, Aug. 11th.
Grundy County Schools:
- Student orientation is Monday, August 1st. — check with individual schools for times, early registration dates, and grade-level orientations.
- First full day of school is Tuesday, August 2nd, 2016.
- More info at www.grundycoschools.com
Sequatchie County Schools:
- Teachers return on Tuesday, Aug. 2nd.
- Student orientation is Monday, Aug. 8th. — check with individual schools for times, early registration dates, and grade-level orientations.
- First full day of school is Tuesday, Aug. 9th.
- More info at www.sequatchieschools.net
Jackson Co., AL Schools:
- First full day of school is Thursday, Aug. 4th, 2016.
- More info on orientation/registration and the complete school calendar available at www.jackson.k12.al.us
Dade Co., GA Schools:
- Teachers return on Monday, Aug. 8th.
- Open House for Elementary Schools is Wednesday, Aug. 10th from 4:30-6:30pm; Middle School on Tuesday, Aug. 9th from 4:30-6:30pm; and for Dade Co. High on Tuesday, Aug. 9th from 4:30-6:30pm.
- First full day of school is Thursday, Aug. 11th.
- School supply lists and more info available HERE
Jasper Adventist Christian School:
- Information and Calendar available online at www.jasperchristianschool.com