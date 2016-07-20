Car crashes through front of Jasper BP/Kangaroo Express store

A popular stop for gas and convenience items in Jasper is closed for now after a car crashed through the front of the convenience store on Tuesday night.
The incident happened at B.P. / Kangaroo Express gas station at 4919 Main Street in Jasper.
Officials with the Jasper Police Department say the driver of the car, who has not been named at this time, told them that the gas pedal became stuck as she was pulling up to the store to park, sending the car through the glass window front of the store.
No injuries were reported and no on inside the store was harmed.
The store location was owned by The Pantry, Inc., based out of North Carolina for several years until that company sold it’s many stores across the southeast to the parent company of Circle K convenience stores. Most Kangaroo Express locations are currently being re-branded to Circle K.
Management of the store say the building will be repaired; however, it will have to be closed for some time while the damages are repaired.
Plans to change this location to a Circle K branded store were already in the works and will most likely be seen once repairs are completed.