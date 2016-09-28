No carnival at this year’s Marion Co. Fair; all other events happening

The Marion County Fair kicked-off as planned at 5pm on Tuesday in Jasper with plenty of great things to see and do this year including the crowning of the 2016 Marion County Fairest of the Fair — Amber Roberts…but the one thing you’ll notice missing this year is the carnival rides.
Officials with the Fair say the carnival and rides company which the fair uses was unable to make it this year and Fair officials weren’t notified until late Sunday evening that they had to back out. Organizers have made several attempts to get another carnival or company to come to the Fair, but with such short notice weren’t able to find anyone able to come during the already planned dates of this year’s events.
Fair officials day not to give up just yet, though! While it might not be during the fair; organizers say they’re hard at work with another carnival company to get them here at the fairgrounds within the next 30 days as a separate event.
In the meantime, organizers have setup several obstacle courses along with additional activities for children including slides, inflatables, and other games that were available and plenty of fun for kids on opening night. Organizers say these slides and “bouncers” were plenty of fun, and they’ve made sure to keep the fun going by having adults monitor these attractions for safety.
Fair officials want to stress that all other events will go on as planned with no interruption.
The Marion County Fair goes through Saturday, October 1st, 2016 at the Marion County Fairgrounds located behind the Dairy Queen in Jasper.
Upcoming events this week include the Flower Show, Pet Show, and Best of Show presentations on Wednesday along with cake walks, musical chair and other kids games, and pumpkin decorating.
Thursday is Live Wrestling night at 6pm along with the Youth Fairest of the Fair also at 6pm.
Friday is family night with more fun and musical entertainment. And Saturday the Fair starts with the Poultry Show at 2:30pm followed by Knockerball at 3pm, music from the Berry Band at 5:30pm, and the Demolition Derby at 7pm.
Adult admission is $3, Students $2, and children under 5 get in free. Wednesday night General Admission is $1, Admission for the Fair and Derby on Saturday night is $10 for Adults and $7 for Children.
Here’s what officials with the Marion County Fair posted on their Facebook page on Tuesday…
