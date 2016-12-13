Dolly Parton and many more to perform during ‘Smoky Mountains Rise’ Telethon tonight

Dolly Parton and a number of her friends including Reba McEntire, Kenny Rogers and Alison Krauss, Chris Stapleton, Chris Young, Big & Rich, Michael W. Smith, Amy Grant, Montgomery Gentry, LOCASH, Chris Janson — among others, are set to perform during Smoky Mountains Rise: A Benefit for the My People Fund at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, locally on WTVC-TV 9 and on Great American Country beginning at 8pm EST / 7pm CST.
The Telethon will also be aired via live streams on WRCBTV.com, USAToday.com and the USA Today National Network; Tennessean.com; Knoxnews.com; Commercialappeal.com; Jacksonsun.com; Theleafchronicle.com; and Dnj.com.
The nationally-broadcast, three-hour telethon seeks to raise money for the Dollywood Foundation My People Fund, established by Parton, The Dollywood Company and Parton’s dinner theaters in the wake of last week’s wildfires in the entertainment icon’s home area of Sevier County, Tennessee. Smoky Mountains Rise also will be simulcast across multiple radio stations, including iHeart Media’s digital and select on-air platforms, Cumulus Media’s NASH Nights LIVE, TuneIn’s Country Roads channel, and several other platforms.
“My home in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee is some place special,” Ms.
The My People Fund will provide $1,000 each month to Sevier County families whose homes are uninhabitable or were completely destroyed in the recent Smoky Mountain wildfires. Any family who lost their primary residence (renters and homeowners) due to the wildfires in Sevier County will be eligible. A pre-application for those affected is available at dollywoodfoundation.org.
During the telethon, viewers will be asked to call 1-866-CARE MORE to donate to the My People Fund.
Anyone who would like to make a tax-deductible contribution to the My People Fund may visit dollywoodfoundation.org. For those wishing to send donations via mail, those contributions should be sent to: My People Fund, c/o Dollywood Foundation, 111 Dollywood Lane, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863.
Help the Dollywood Foundation share the word about this effort by using the hashtags #MyPeopleFund and #someplacespecial.