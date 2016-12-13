Drugs, weapons, and $20,000 in cash seized in nearby Dade Co., GA

DADE COUNTY, Ga. — The Lookout Mountain Judicial Drug Task Force seized $20,000 in drug money on December 1st, 2016, after receiving numerous complaints of narcotic use and sales at a particular residence in Dade County.
The task force, along with the assistance of the Dade County Sheriff’s Office, responded to 17285 Hwy 11 North with a search warrant in hand finding various items suggesting the sale of marijuana along with multiple firearms after a thorough search of the property as part of the investigation.
In the continuing investigation, approximately $20,000.00 in cash was taken into evidence due to the live-in subjects in the home not being employed and the evidence of narcotic sales present. Marijuana, methamphetamine, cash, and weapons were among the items seized.
Three subjects were also arrested and charged in the case.
Michael L.
Kevin Light and Theresa Light of Wildwood, GA were also arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Kevin Light has since been released on a $5,000 bond.
Dade Sheriff Ray Cross stated in a press release, “I am pleased with the community involvement with our law enforcement agencies; together we can make progress and move these drug dealers out of our county.”
—
Information from: The Mountain-Valley Independent / DiscoverDade.com