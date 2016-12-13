Gov. Haslam seeks quick action for disaster relief request for state

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam has sent a request to President Barack Obama to expedite a major disaster declaration for five of the state’s counties to aid in recovery from wildfires and severe storm and tornado damage that happened in late November.
The counties included in in the declaration request are Sevier, Sequatchie, Coffee, McMinn and Polk.
Haslam says his goal is to help ensure those counties get the federal assistance needed to rebuild from the disasters that have recently affected them.
“My goal is to help ensure these counties have what they need to rebuild and recover from these heartbreaking disasters,” Haslam said. “The state and our local partners continue to work through the damage assessments, provide necessary services to help those in need, and get our neighbors and friends back on their feet.
A presidential disaster declaration could help these counties with costs for debris removal, emergency protective measures and rebuilding and repairing roads, bridges, buildings, water control facilities, utilities and recreational facilities.
It might also help qualifying individuals with direct assistance as well.
Additional information about state and federal assistance, should it be granted, will be released when details are available.