Kick off 2017 with free hikes at Tennessee State Parks

Tennessee State Parks will sponsor free, guided hikes at 55 parks beginning on Dec. 31, and going throughout the day on Jan. 1st.
“Our First Day Hikes are our most popular annual guided event statewide,” said Deputy Commissioner for Parks and Conservation Brock Hill. “It’s a great way to start your New Year’s resolutions off right and see the wonder of our state during this beautiful season.”
Tennessee State Parks’ First Day Hikes are part of America’s State Parks First Day hikes initiative in all 50 states. While some of the hikes will be throughout New Year’s Day at various times, others will begin on Dec.
For more information, including a detailed regional listing, visit http://tnstateparks.com/about/