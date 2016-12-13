Longtime local sheriff’s deputy Ronnie “Groove” Downum honored for service before retiring this week

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department held their annual Christmas dinner on Tuesday night in Jasper and this year the Sheriff and other officials took a moment to honor a very special employee at the dinner.
Ronnie “Groove” Downum has worked for for the department in Marion County for over 20 years and under several different sheriffs .
Sheriff Ronnie “Bo” Burnett and fellow deputies say Downum has always been a dedicated employee and has always treated the people and public he serves with respect and honesty.
For the final time this week, Deputy Downum will go “10-7” on Friday afternoon at 5pm as he has decided to retire and spend time with his wife and family.
Sheriff Burnett and others in attendance wished him the best in his retirement and showed great thanked him for his time serving the citizens of Marion County.
Deputy Downum was presented with a plaque by the Sheriff recognizing him and his service to our county.