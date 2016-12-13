New South Pittsburg Mayor Virgil Holder sworn in; Makes motion to fire police chief

After winning the election for the Mayoral race in South Pittsburg in November, Mayor-Elect Virgil Holder became the Mayor of South Pittsburg tonight after being sworn-in at the December commission meeting on Tuesday night.
Within ten minutes of being sworn-in, Mayor Holder made a motion to terminate South Pittsburg Police Chief Robert Simpson.
Two voted for the motion, two against it with one commissioner absent.
The Mayor says they’ll try to vote again in January.
Holder says he wants to take the department in a different direction now.
In an interview with WTVC-TV, Chief Simpson says he understands the new administration wants to make changes and noted that’s part of the business.
“You can’t fault them for wanting their people although we have done a lot of good stuff, fixed a lot of problems, accomplished a lot of things,” Simpson said.
As you may recall, half of South Pittsburg’s police department walked off the job over an 18-month period in recent years, including the former chief blaming their reason for leaving on issues with city administrators.
Chief Simpson was hired after the last chief stepped down.
