Sequatchie Co. Sheriff searching for potentially armed and dangerous man wanted for Voluntary Manslaughter charges

The Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department is needing the public’s help in locating 36-year-old John David Altenhoff.
Altenhoff is wanted for Felony Failure to Appear on Voluntary Manslaughter charges in a stabbing case in Sequatchie County. He was supposed to turn himself into the jail and has failed to do so.
The suspect is described as a 6′-1″ white male weighing approximately 173lbs., brown eyes, black/gray hair, who usually has facial hair.
Officials say the suspect is known to frequent the Soddy Daisy And Chattanooga areas.
If anyone has information regarding this suspect or his whereabouts, you’re asked to please contact the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department at 423-949-7750 or Call 911.
Authorities say if you see Altenhoff, use extreme caution and do not approach him as he could be armed and dangerous.