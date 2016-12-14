Cold air on the way to end the week and more rain for the weekend

Your MarionCountyMessenger.com Valley Alert Forecast looks like we’ll see some drying for your Wednesday (today) as the sunshine returns, but it will remain chilly into the afternoon. Highs will struggle to reach the lower 50s in the valley. Skies remain clear tonight and low temperatures will become very cold overnight; lows by daybreak near 24 in the valley with the higher elevations in the upper teens to near 20.
Thursday looks to be the coldest day this week with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures only around 37 by the afternoon. Some mountain areas could stay just below freezing for Thursday. Lows for Thursday night remain cold at around 21 in the valley and the upper teens to near 20 in the higher elevations again.
After a cold start Friday, skies will remain partly cloudy with highs will warm up to the low-to-mid 40s; nighttime lows back to around 38.
A few showers move in on Saturday as our highs warm up to the mid-to-upper 50s, lows near 39. Rain increases and becomes steady for Sunday as temperatures start to cool a bit after an early cold front passes.
Monday looks to be a cold start, but warming into the lower 40s as we could see a break from the rain — only a slight chance for some spotty scattered showers. The rain returns for Tuesday as highs reach the upper 40s.
What can you expect for the upcoming Christmas holiday weekend? Stay with us for the latest forecast on our website and alerts and information when you need it anytime on Facebook and Twitter!