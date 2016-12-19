Marion Co. Sheriff asking for help to identify man who attempted to rob a Kimball bank

Authorities in Marion County tonight need your help identifying a man that attempted to rob the First Jackson Bank branch in Kimball on Monday.
Officials say the male suspect (pictured) entered the branch, located at 201 Battle Creek Road next to Gentry Chevrolet, and demanded cash from one of the bank employees.
The suspect fled the scene and has not been apprehended at this time.
Officials ask that if you have any information on the identity, whereabouts, or any other information that could lead to the arrest of the man pictured here; please call the Marion County Sheriff’s Department at (423)942-2525, the Kimball Police Department, or your local authorities.