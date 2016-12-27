BREAKING: Plane crash near Tennessee-Alabama line in South Pittsburg

Details are just starting to come in about what officials are calling a small plane crash on Highway 72 near the Tennessee-Alabama state line in South Pittsburg.
The crash was first reported just after 4pm CST on Tuesday.
We have now confirmed that two people were on board the plane at the time of the crash.
Marion County officials say that both people on board the plane walked away with only minor injuries.
The crash happened near Big Daddy’s Outdoor Center near the state line. Emergency responders from agencies in both Alabama and Tennessee responded to the crash site.
Some reports now say that it appears no flight plan was filed for the aircraft. The plane is registered to a pilot from Bridgeport, Alabama.
