Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting after chase in Marion County

A male suspect has been killed tonight in an officer-involved shooting in Marion County.
Officials say it happened on Highway 134 near the Scratch Ankle Overpass in Whiteside (near Whiteside Loop) shortly after 5pm CST on Tuesday evening.
Authorities tell MarionCountyMessenger.com that the man who has not yet been identified led police on a chase and fired at officers.
Officers then returned fire and the suspect ultimately crashed a pickup truck he was driving.
A heavy police presence was noticeable nearby at the Haletown / New Hope exit off I-24. Hwy. 134 heading into Whiteside and the area where the events saw their end was closed for a while pending investigation
Officials say at this time it’s unclear if the man who led authorities on the chase died from crashing his truck, or from police shooting.
