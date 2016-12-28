New laws in Tennessee for 2017

It’s that time of year again…as we wrap-up the old year and ring-in a new one, and with a new year comes new laws in Tennessee.
Beginning on January 1st, those convicted of driving on a suspended or revoked license may still be able to keep their licenses.Previously, the law required the courts to suspend those licenses. Now, a judge will be allowed to issue a restricted license as long as the offender agrees to pay fines.
Big changes to gun laws are coming for Tennessee, too. For the first time, residents age 18 to 20 years old will now be able to get a handgun carry permit as long as they are either active duty military, retired or honorably discharged.
That change comes on the heels of the deadly terror attacks at the military recruiting office and a naval facility in Chattanooga that happened in July of 2015.
Also in gun-related laws, the cost of a lifetime permit is going down. It used to cost $500 to renew, but come Jan. 1, the cost will be knocked down to $200.
Other laws that are changing involve alcohol made or sold in the state.
Breweries in the state will now be able to make and sell beer and cider with a higher alcohol content starting on January 1st. Previously, the limit was 6.2 percent, but the new law raises it to 10.1 percent.
Customers could buy the so-called “high-gravity beer” in Tennessee in past; however, it had to be made out-of-state.