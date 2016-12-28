Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting after chase in Marion County

UPDATE — 12/28/16 @ 9:03am CST:
New information this morning regarding the officer-involved shooting incident that took place late Tuesday afternoon in Whiteside…
Susan Niland, spokesperson for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), says that the events stemmed from law enforcement officers responding to two separate complaints Tuesday made by local residents regarding a man who was drunk and disorderly. That man then called and made threats to local law enforcement.
Marion County deputies responded to the man’s residence in Whiteside and that’s when the man began driving toward officers in a vehicle at a high rate of speed.
The TBI says that’s when deputies opened fire at the vehicle in an attempt to stop it; however, they say the man continued driving at a high rate of speed before he crashed near the railroad overpass on Hwy. 134 adjacent to I-24.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials have still not confirmed whether the man died as a result of the crash or from gun fire.
No names have been released in the incident at this time.
Previous Story:
A male suspect has been killed tonight in an officer-involved shooting in Marion County.
Officials say it happened on Highway 134 near the Scratch Ankle Overpass in Whiteside (near Whiteside Loop) shortly after 5pm CST on Tuesday evening when the suspect allegedly fired shots at police from a residence.
Authorities tell MarionCountyMessenger.com that the man (who has not yet been identified) then led police on a chase before officers eventually returned fire causing the suspect to lose control of his vehicle causing him to crash in the vicinity of I-24 and 134 not far from the Haletown / New Hope exit 161.
A heavy police presence was noticeable at the Haletown / New Hope exit off I-24 around this time and Hwy. 134 heading into Whiteside was closed for a while pending investigation by the TBI.
Officials say at this time it’s unclear if the suspect died from crashing his truck, or from police shooting.
