«

New Year’s Eve events around the Chattanooga area

December 31, 2016

by editor

It’s that time again to ring in another new year, and while many of us will choose to ring-in 2017 at home — possibly watching Dick Clarks New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (now hosted by Ryan Seacrest) with performances by Mariah Carey, the multi-platinum selling band DNCE, international superstar Gloria Estefan, and country star Thomas Rhett…other might choose to go out for a night on the town in Chattanooga or even elsewhere.

No doubt about it, the biggest party in the state this year is in Nashville, where reports say over 100,000 will attend the festivities at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, but maybe you’re looking to enjoy a night out a little closer to home…? If Chattanooga isn’t too far, there’s plenty to do there and even stuff for the kids earlier in the day.

No matter how or where you choose to ring-in 2017 this year, please remember to do it responsibly and don’t drink and drive… Call a cab or a friend and be safe for the New Year! And Happy New Year from all of us at MarionCountyMessenger.com!

(All times Eastern unless otherwise noted…)

 

Lookout Winery New Year’s Eve ‘Surf N’ Turf’

**4:30 – 7:30pm CST

 

Lookout Winery & Wood Oven Pizza

11848 Hwy. 41

Guild, TN 37340

(423) 939-9334

This dinner will include: 21-day-aged 8oz. center-cut Certified Angus Beef filet-hickory smoked in a wood fired oven with shrimp scampi marinated in homemade wine/garlic butter sauce. Paired with Lookout Winery wines. RESERVATIONS REQUIRED!

lookoutwinery.com

New Year’s at Noon

10 a.m.

 

Creative Discovery Museum

321 Chestnut St.

(423) 756-2738

cdmfun.org

 

 

Zoo Year’s Eve

10 a.m.

 

Chattanooga Zoo

301 N. Holtzclaw Ave.

(423) 697-1319

chattzoo.org

 

 

New Year’s Early Bird Cruise

4 p.m.

 

Southern Belle Riverboat

201 Riverfront Pkwy., Pier 2

(423) 266-4488

chattanoogariverboat.com

 

 

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Party

7:30 p.m.

 

Chattanooga Choo Choo

1400 Market St.

(423) 266-5000

choochoo.com

 

 

New Years at The Palms

8 p.m.

 

The Palms at Hamilton

6925 Shallowford Rd.

(423) 499-5055

thepalmsathamilton.com

 

 

New Year’s Dinner Train

8 p.m.

 

Tennessee Valley Railroad

4119 Cromwell Rd.

(423) 894-8028

tvrail.com

 

 

New Year’s Eve Celebration

8 p.m.

 

The Chattanoogan Hotel

1201 S. Broad St.

(423) 424-3700

chattanooganhotel.com

 

 

“Wild in the Winter” with Convertibull

8 p.m.

 

Chattanooga Convention Center

1150 Carter St.

(423) 756-0001

chattanoogaconventioncenter.org

 

 

New Year’s on the River

9 p.m.

 

Southern Belle Riverboat

201 Riverfront Pkwy., Pier 2

(423) 266-4488

chattanoogariverboat.com

 

 

NYE: Party On The Bluff

9 p.m.

 

Hunter Museum of American Art

10 Bluff View

(423) 267-0968

huntermuseum.org

 

 

Juicy J ft. Dougie F & PPR Panda

9 p.m.

 

Track 29

1400 Market St.

(423) 521-2929

track29.co

 

 

Baby Baby and SoCro

9 p.m.

 

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

(423) 266-1400

jjsbohemia.com

 

 

Jerry Fordham

10 p.m.

 

The Office @ City Cafe

901 Carter St.

citycafemenu.com

 

 

The Velcro Pygmies

10 p.m.

 

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

revelryroom.co

 

 

New Year’s Eve Late Skate at Ice on the Landing

11 p.m.

 

Chattanooga Choo Choo

1400 Market St.

iceonthelanding.com

 

 

Comments on Facebook

comments