New Year’s Eve events around the Chattanooga area

It’s that time again to ring in another new year, and while many of us will choose to ring-in 2017 at home — possibly watching Dick Clarks New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (now hosted by Ryan Seacrest) with performances by Mariah Carey, the multi-platinum selling band DNCE, international superstar Gloria Estefan, and country star Thomas Rhett…other might choose to go out for a night on the town in Chattanooga or even elsewhere.
No doubt about it, the biggest party in the state this year is in Nashville, where reports say over 100,000 will attend the festivities at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, but maybe you’re looking to enjoy a night out a little closer to home…? If Chattanooga isn’t too far, there’s plenty to do there and even stuff for the kids earlier in the day.
No matter how or where you choose to ring-in 2017 this year, please remember to do it responsibly and don’t drink and drive… Call a cab or a friend and be safe for the New Year! And Happy New Year from all of us at MarionCountyMessenger.com!
(All times Eastern unless otherwise noted…)
Lookout Winery New Year’s Eve ‘Surf N’ Turf’
**4:30 – 7:30pm CST
Lookout Winery & Wood Oven Pizza
11848 Hwy. 41
Guild, TN 37340
(423) 939-9334
This dinner will include: 21-day-aged 8oz. center-cut Certified Angus Beef filet-hickory smoked in a wood fired oven with shrimp scampi marinated in homemade wine/garlic butter sauce. Paired with Lookout Winery wines. RESERVATIONS REQUIRED!
—
New Year’s at Noon
10 a.m.
Creative Discovery Museum
321 Chestnut St.
(423) 756-2738
—
Zoo Year’s Eve
10 a.m.
Chattanooga Zoo
301 N. Holtzclaw Ave.
(423) 697-1319
—
New Year’s Early Bird Cruise
4 p.m.
Southern Belle Riverboat
201 Riverfront Pkwy., Pier 2
(423) 266-4488
—
New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Party
7:30 p.m.
Chattanooga Choo Choo
1400 Market St.
(423) 266-5000
—
New Years at The Palms
8 p.m.
The Palms at Hamilton
6925 Shallowford Rd.
(423) 499-5055
—
New Year’s Dinner Train
8 p.m.
Tennessee Valley Railroad
4119 Cromwell Rd.
(423) 894-8028
—
New Year’s Eve Celebration
8 p.m.
The Chattanoogan Hotel
1201 S. Broad St.
(423) 424-3700
—
“Wild in the Winter” with Convertibull
8 p.m.
Chattanooga Convention Center
1150 Carter St.
(423) 756-0001
chattanoogaconventioncenter.org
—
New Year’s on the River
9 p.m.
Southern Belle Riverboat
201 Riverfront Pkwy., Pier 2
(423) 266-4488
—
NYE: Party On The Bluff
9 p.m.
Hunter Museum of American Art
10 Bluff View
(423) 267-0968
—
Juicy J ft. Dougie F & PPR Panda
9 p.m.
Track 29
1400 Market St.
(423) 521-2929
—
Baby Baby and SoCro
9 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
(423) 266-1400
—
Jerry Fordham
10 p.m.
The Office @ City Cafe
901 Carter St.
—
The Velcro Pygmies
10 p.m.
Revelry Room
41 Station St.
—
New Year’s Eve Late Skate at Ice on the Landing
11 p.m.
Chattanooga Choo Choo
1400 Market St.