Structure fire in Jasper closes roads on New Year’s Eve as local radio station burns

Jasper Fire Department and other mutual aid agencies are battling a large structure fire in the 4300 block of Main Street on New Year’s Eve.
The building, a former private home and longtime building in the Jasper area, has most recently been the tower site and transmitter building for WTNW-AM radio which went on the air in 1986 and is licensed to Shelton Broadcasting Systems, Inc.
Eyewitnesses say the fire started somewhere before 8pm CST.
The building has been unoccupied for several years except for being used as storage and to house the transmitter for the radio station.
WTNW, a former media partner with MarionCountyMessenger.com, has been operating on a limited schedule due to technical problems since October of 2016 from a cloud-based studio setup.
Officials with the radio station were looking to sell the station or the property with revenue for AM radio being very minimal now with the advent of streaming media and other digital delivery means, but as of last report station owners were still attempting to make needed repairs to return the station to the airwaves.
We have confirmed with former management that the station and property owners did not have insurance on the building or any structures as of November 30th, 2016.
Investigators do not yet know the cause of the blaze, but foul play is not suspected at this time. Electrical issues are a likely cause.
Traffic on Main Street near the Exxon and Marion County Jail has been blocked-off and detoured while crews work to fight the blaze.
Stay with us for the latest information on this developing story.