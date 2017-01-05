Autopsy report says South Pittsburg toddler died from ‘blunt force injuries’

The autopsy results have now been released for a 2-year-old South Pittsburg boy who died in August of 2016.
According to the Medical Examiner’s report, Zayne Harris died as a result of blunt force injuries.
On August 19th, 2016, the child was taken to Parkridge West Hospital in Jasper by his mother and her boyfriend using their private car. Doctors at Parkridge West Hospital in Jasper decided Harris needed to be air-lifted to Children’s Hospital at Erlanger in Chattanooga, where he later died.
In the report it states that the boyfriend told police that the toddler was involved in an accident on his tricycle. The boyfriend’s mother later told a local TV station that the child her son collided while he was riding a bike (bit.
South Pittsburg’s Police Chief Robert Simpson says Harper was going in and out of consciousness while staying at a babysitter’s house, which we’ve later learned was the young mother’s underage (minor) boyfriend before going to the hospital after becoming unconscious.
Officials say the death has now been officially ruled a homicide and the TBI is now leading the investigation into the child’s death.
The TBI says the case is active and ongoing and they will issue a release should their investigation result in an arrest.