County-by-County Road Conditions

Here’s a look at road conditions around our area. Most local county authorities advise motorists to use extreme caution regardless of the presence of snow due to icy conditions that may exist. Best advice is to avoid unnecessary travel if possible.
Tennessee roadways according to local agencies and 911 centers:
- Hamilton County — Slick spots and crashes on I-75 at Volkswagen Drive exit (no injuries reported at this time). The Sheriff’s Office has closed the W Road and Roberts Mill Road. Use caution if have to leave your home.
- Bledsoe County — Use caution if you must travel on all roads.
- Bradley County — Some snow has been reported on city roads and back roads.
- Grundy County — No major issues have been reported; however, the “ground is white” and drivers are asked to use extreme caution.
- Marion County — No major issues have been reported. Light snow showers have been reported in the area. Higher elevations are of concern due to possibility of black ice and slick spots. Please use caution if you must travel.
- McMinn County — No reports of any problems.
- Polk County — No answer from the 911 center. The line was busy.
- Rhea County — Snow is starting to stick to all roads. Use caution if you have to travel.
- Sequatchie County — Lite slush has been reported on back roads.
Georgia roadways, according to 911 centers:
- Whitfield County — Slick spots have been reported on Dug Gap Battle Road and ice on bridges. Please stay home if at all possible.
- Catoosa County — Slick spots have been reported on some area roads. Please use extreme caution if must travel.
- Dade County — Slick spots have been reported on area roads. Please stay home if at all possible.
- Murray County — Slick spots reported on Highways 225 and 411 in north and southbound lanes. Please use extreme caution if you must travel.
- Walker County — The roads are getting slick. Please stay home if at all possible.
Alabama counties according to local agencies and 911 centers:
- Jackson County — Slick roads reported in higher elevations and secondary roads are slick in north end of county. South end of the county closer to DeKalb line roads are very dangerous. All mountain roads should be considered dangerous. Use caution if you must travel, but it is not advised.
- DeKalb County — All county roads are considered hazardous at this time. Travel is not advised. (EMA)