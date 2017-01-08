Grundy Sheriff searching for missing man

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man from their area.
Brandon Lee Price, 25, was last seen on Friday, January 6th, 2017 at around 10 am CST at his home in Tracy City.
Officials say Price was last seen wearing a red hoodie, a flannel undershirt with a gray hood, black jeans and white tennis shoes.
His family describes him as being somewhat reclusive.
Authorities say if you have seen Price or know where he is, to please call the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 692-3860 or your local authorities.