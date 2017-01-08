Kimball Board of Mayor & Alderman Meeting Recap for January 2017

Here’s a recap of the Kimball Board of Mayor & Aldermen Meeting for January 2017… You can watch the re-plays of local area meetings Saturdays on KWN-TV on Charter channel 195 in Marion County.
Meeting called to order:
After prayer, pledge to flag, roll call, and approval of December meeting minutes…
Old Business:
- None
Swearing in of re-elected Mayor Rex Pesnell, Alderman Jerry Don Case and Alderman John Matthews by Judge Melissa Blevins.
New Business:
- Agreement for Grant Administration Services between the Town of Kimball and Southeast Tennessee Development District for 2016 for Local Parks and Recreational Fund Grant not to exceed $18,000 was approved.
- Bill from Stevarino’s in the amount of $1,875 for Christmas dinner was approved.
- Bill from Steven May for $3,487.50 for resurfacing the floors in the kitchen and common area and restrooms at the Fire Hall was approved.
- Discussion to accept RFP’s for Auditor service to cover Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2017. Mayor Presnell said not sure if new auditor would be better than what they have now. Alderman Payne made motion to put out for RFP’s and that it would not hurt to check the prices. Vice Mayor Case seconded the motion but said if it’s not broken don’t fix it. After discussion vote was 4 — to NOT put out RFP’s and 1 vote to put out. Approved not to put out RFP’s.
- Lowe’s Home Improvement ask for a sewer waiver for excessive charges due to a water leak in 2016. Lowe’s was notified in May 2016 there was a water leak.
- Police Report was given by Vice Mayor Case
- Fire Report was given by Alderman Sisk
- Park Board Report was given by Alderman Matthews
- Planning Commission Report was given by Vice Mayor Case
- Sewer Report was given by Alderman Payne
- No Attorney Report
- Town offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 for the Martin Luther King Holiday.
Adjourned
Reported by: Shelia Kennedy.