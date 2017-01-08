Winning Lotto ticket sold in Hixson

Have you purchased a lottery ticket in the Hixson area recently? If so, you might want to check that ticket because it could be a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket!
The winning numbers were 3, 12, 24, 37, 63, and 10 as the Powerball number. The player won by matching 4 out of the 5 white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball number.
Nobody won the Poweball Jackpot, which is now $106 Million.
Tennessee Lottery officials say Saturday’s drawing created 12,606 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels.