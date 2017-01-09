Officer-involved shooting in Monteagle area; TBI investigating after suspect dies

Updated — 1/9/17:
The TBI has taken over the investigation into a deadly shooting involving officers from multiple agencies in southern middle Tennessee.
Franklin County authorities say 40-year-old Randy Wayne Cole called 911 around 1:00pm on Thursday January 5th, 2017, threatening to harm himself and others.
Six-officers responded to a residence on Deep Woods Road, near Monteagle, and tried to talk with him.
That’s when Cole reportedly raised his weapon and fired at the officers, resulting in as many as five of them returning fire, killing Cole.
Those five officers represent three departments…two from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two from the Monteagle Police Department, and one from Sewanee.
TBI Spokesman Josh Devine said the victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
He says the TBI will continue the investigation and provide a report in the coming weeks.
Previous Story:
The TBI confirms it is enroute to an officer-involved shooting near Monteagle that happened on Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened around around 1:30pm CST around the Deepwoods Road area near Caldwell Ridge, approximately 5 miles west of Monteagle and I-24 Exit 134 or 4 miles northwest of Sewanee.
Officials confirm at least one Franklin County deputy, Monteagle police officer and a Sewanee police officer responded to a 911 call at a home in Franklin County, where a man was trying to harm himself.
Authorities say an argument began between the officers and the man, which led to the man firing shots at the officers and the officers then firing back and hitting him.
The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital. Josh Devine with TBI has confirmed that the suspect has died.
TBI specialists are currently working at the scene and have hours of work ahead of them. The road will remain closed at this time.
