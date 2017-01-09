Colonial Pipeline leak near Suck Creek Mountain

Area first responders from several local agencies were dispatched on Saturday afternoon to a reported pipeline leak off Suck Creek Road at the boat ramp in Chattanooga.
In a news release, officials with the Haz-Mat Team of the Chattanooga Fire Department say the pipeline in question belongs to Colonial Pipeline, and described it as a very small leak of gasoline.
Dispatchers with 911 initially were not sure of the location, so the Haz-Mat team with the Hamilton County Emergency Services was dispatched first.
It was soon confirmed that the leak was just inside the city limits, so the Chattanooga Fire Department sent its Haz-Mat team as well.
Both teams worked together on the spill, assisted by the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department, which provided a boat to deploy containment booms on the Tennessee River. Other members of the two Haz-Mat teams deployed containment booms and absorbent materials on Shoal Creek, which empties into the Tennessee River.
Chattanooga Fire Department Chief Hague said no evacuations were necessary and the leak posed no threat to the public or the environment.
Hague said the containment booms were being used out of an abundance of caution to catch any of the gasoline that might have made its way into the creek or river.
Officials say that technicians with Colonial Pipeline will repair the pipeline, and the company will be responsible for any cleanup that is required.