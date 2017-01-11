Bonnaroo 2017 full concert lineup announced

It’s official: U2 will be headlining the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this summer in Manchester, Tennessee.
The band will be performing a set that will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of their iconic album, The Joshua Tree.
Bonnaroo’s full lineup for the music festival was announced Wednesday morning. Tickets are now also on sale.
This year’s festival will be held June 8th through 11th at the familiar farm in Manchester, and in addition to U2 festival-goers can enjoy performances by artists and bands like the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd, Lorde, Chance The Rapper, Cage The Elephant and many more.
Some ticket levels are already sold out (or are selling fast) with the cheapest prices we’ve found starting at $324.50 plus fees for the Tier 3 general admission 4-day tickets — excluding camping options and vehicle passes.