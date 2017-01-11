Jasper City Meeting Jan. 9th Recap

Here’s a recap of the Jasper City Meeting for January 2017… You can watch the re-play of this meeting and several other local area meetings on Saturdays on KWN-TV on Charter channel 195 in Marion County…
Meeting called to order…
After prayer, pledge to flag, and approval of December minutes…
Meeting Business:
- North Pryor Cove area of the City of Jasper does not have sewer. The residents have septic tanks and have asked the Mayor to look into putting sewer in this area. Mayor Evans asked for approval to apply for a $500,000 grant from CDGB to expand sewer to this area. It will be an 80/20 matching grant. Approved to apply.
- Mayor Evans asked to approve the contract agreement from Joanie Spangler for the March to December season for concessions in the park. Alderman Jennings questioned if it was put out for bids or just awarded? Mayor Evans said it was hard to find someone to take the job; however, if anyone wanted to apply to contact City Hall. It was awarded to Joanie Spangler.
- No Library Report was given.
- Park and Animal Report given by Justin Baker was given.
- Street/Sanitation Report given by Ronnie Webb.
- Fire Report given by Chris Rector, who reports the town’s volunteer fire department received 117 calls for 2016.
- Police Report given by Chief Billy Mason… The department received 37,068 calls for 2016.
Adjourned
Water Board Meting…
- Called to order.
- Approval minutes from December 2016 meeting.
- Approval of adjustments totaling $5,497.99.
- Water report given — repaired 5 leaks.
- Sewer report given — 4 violations noted (3 from E. Coli). Violations have been taken care of by department.
Adjourned