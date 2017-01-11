Police swear out warrant after domestic situation escalates

The South Pittsburg Police Department has sworn out a warrant for the arrest of 28-year-old Rickey Dewayne Muir, after he was involved in a domestic disturbance on Tuesday.
Police were called to a home at 311 13th Street just after 10 am CST on Tuesday, January 10th, 2017 to respond to a domestic situation involving the suspect and a female who has not been identified.
That’s when, according to authorities, Muir barricaded himself in the house when officers tried to arrest him.
Reports say Muir resisted and vacated the scene.
The warrant sworn out for Muir lists several charges including assault and resisting arrest.
This is not Muir’s first run-in with law enforcement before. He’s been arrested previously in Marion County and is also known to frequent the Bridgeport, Alabama area.
If you have informaition on Muir’s whereabouts, officials ask you to call the South Pittsburg Police Department, Marion County Sheriff, or 911.