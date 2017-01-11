South Pittsburg City Meeting Jan. 10th Recap

Here’s a recap of the South Pittsburg City Meeting from last night — Tuesday, January 10th, 2016… You can watch the re-play of these local city and government meetings Saturdays on KWN-TV on Charter channel 195 in Marion County.
Meeting called to order by Mayor Holder…
After prayer, John Carson and Sandra Webb from VFW Post 6263 in Jasper presented the flags, pledge to flag, followed by roll call and approval of December minutes.
Meeting Business / Reports:
- Communication from Mayor
- From Dec. meeting — questions about speed limit signs for 2nd Street and Hwy 156. Mayor will check with state since these are state roads.
- On Old Jasper Road and Coburntown Road, the city has put out barrels where the road is washing away. It is an ongoing process to come up with idea on how to repair the situation.
- Police Dept. will be working to target speeders throughout the city.
- Feb. 4, 2017 Fantasia Circus will be at the old National Armory… It is a one ring circus.
- The Chattanooga Mobile Food Bank will be at the Armory on Feb. 25.
- USDA has 2 programs of grants available to help low income and the elderly to fix up their homes. Also a low interest loan is available if you qualify. Info is available for residents at City Hall.
- Mayor Holder made a motion to terminate Chief Simpson as South Pittsburg’s Police Chief. Roll call vote: 3 yes, 1 No, Commissioner Lancaster was absent tonight. Motion APPROVED.
- Mayor Holder named Lt. Ryan Meeks as interim Chief of Police. Roll call vote – APPROVED.
- Commissioner Rector thanked Chief Simpson for the good job he did in her district.
- Commissioner Haley wants to see more police patrols around the schools due to speeders.
- Commissioner Rector says the Rotary Club has gotten a grant to keep doing recycling in South Pittsburg. They ask that the city have someone call when it gets full.
Police Report:
Lt. (and now interim Chief) Ryan Meeks says City Police was approved for a GHSO grant for $15,000. Part of this is for dash video
cameras and body cameras combination. Price is $3,526. Meeks askd the Commission to approve this so he could go ahead and
buy them. This will be reimbursed in the second quarter from GHSO.Roll call vote – APPROVED.
New Business:
- Resolution #971 — for Occupation Safe Health Plan Program for the city. Was supposed to have been updated in September of 2016. Roll call vote – APPROVED.
- Resolution #976 — after going thru the records found a checking account with $10,000 in it that’s been open since 2000. Also found were five additional checking accounts also containing money. Resolution #976 will close these accounts and put the money in General Fund… Roll call vote – APPROVED.
- Resolution #977 — is for water line to Kimball. A $525,000 grant with a 13% matching, which is paid by Kimball, will put a water line under I-24 to Kimball. This will let Kimball tap into South Pittsburg’s line in case something happens to their lines. Roll call vote – APPROVED.
- Resolution #978 – to move the Sanitation account from Citizens Tri-County Bank to the bank with all the city’s accounts- Roll call vote – APPROVED.
- Ms. Cunningham has stepped down from the South Pittsburg Housing Authority. Mayor appointed Heida Aker to take the position.
- 3 vacancies are on the Industrial Development Board… Mayor asked to appoint George Hampton, Christy Presnell, and Rob Burnett. Roll call vote – APPROVED.
- 3 vacancies are on the Planning Commission Board of Zoning Appeals that calls for Mayor, commissioner and one other. Appointed were Mayor Holder, Commissioner Rector and George Hampton. Roll call vote – APPROVED
- Job description for City Administrator and Chief of Police has been finalized. Roll call vote to accept – APPROVED.
- Commission to put out for applicants to run for 3 weeks – Roll call vote – APPROVED.
With a standing room only, when the Mayor ask for Citizen’s comments. *Several people had questions and statements.
Adjourned
*Watch for the questions, comments and statements from citizens on the replay of the meeting…to be broadcast this Saturday on KWN-TV on Charter channel 195 in Marion County.
Reported by: Shelia Kennedy.