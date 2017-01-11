State Fire Marshal Awards Jasper Fire Department for “100 for 100” Efforts

The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) in Nashville recently recognized the work of the Jasper Volunteer Fire Department for installing smoke alarms in their community as part of the SFMO’s “100 for 100” initiative.
Launched in 2015, the “100 for 100” canvasses commemorate the SFMO’s 100th anniversary by challenging fire service organizations to install at least 100 free smoke alarms in just one day.
“We’re grateful for the dedication of our partners across the state like the Jasper Volunteer Fire Department,” said Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) Deputy Commissioner Gary West. “These partnerships continue to have a positive impact on the safety of Tennesseans as each alarm installed has a potential to save lives.”
An award was recently presented at Jasper City Hall to Mayor Paul Evens (Town of Jasper) and Fire Chief Chris Rector to honor the fire department’s participation. Deputy Commissioner West was on hand to commend their efforts in the “100 for 100” challenge. Photos from the event can be found on the TDCI Flickr page.
The alarms utilized in the “100 for 100” events are provided through the SFMO’s Get Alarmed program.
Tennesseans can utilize the SFMO’s online alarm form to request a free smoke alarm.
