Electrical malfunction causes smoke smell and evacuation of Dunlap daycare

The Dunlap Fire Department responded to a call for a fire investigation at Doodlebugs Daycare, located at 15175 Rankin Avenue in Dunlap this morning.
According to officials, the call came in around 7:01 AM CST when staff reported a ‘smoke smell’ at the daycare. Dunlap Engines 1 and 3 along with Dunlap Police responded to the scene which was had already been evacuated by the daycare’s staff members.
Firefighters checked the interior of the property and the roof, later determining the smell was caused by an HVAC unit that experienced an electrical malfunction.
Power to the unit was shut off by the fire department and the building was opened up to ventilate the smoke odor.
Once the scene was deemed safe, it was turned over to the daycare staff and HVAC maintenance personnel were contacted.
No injuries were sustained in the incident.