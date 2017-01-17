Long-time Marion County physician Dr. Adcock has retired

After nearly 40 years as a physician in the field of family medicine in the Marion County area, Dr. Charles “Rusty” Adcock announced recently that he would retire, and that finally happened this week after 37 years as a family practitioner in the South Pittsburg community.
Dr. Adcock’s last day at his practice was Tuesday — complete with fireworks (as seen from the parking lot of his office) and a parade through town with many members of the community there to show him their thanks and appreciation.
Adcock, who studied medicine first at a school in Mexico before transferring to the University of Tennessee College of Medicine where he later graduated and then served in an internship for family practitioners at Erlanger, also served our country in the US Marine Corps including a one-year tour in Vietnam.
After completing his internship, he opened his practice in South Pittsburg, “The Clinic,” in 1980 where he’s practiced family medicine since and alongside Dr. Martha Ziegler since 2006 and Dr. Cari Beth Page in more recent years.
Last January their private medical practice became part of the Erlanger Health System as the University of Tennessee Erlanger Primary Care Marion County, joining a large network of Erlanger physicians across the tri-state area.
Adcock who’s a former South Pittsburg Pirate, having played under the late Don Grider in the early 1960s, has also served as the team’s athletic trainer since 1980.
The doctor says his plans are to enjoy retirement and time with his family.
And despite retiring, he plans to continue his role as athletic trainer for the South Pittsburg Pirates and will stay involved in our communities.
UT Erlanger Primary Care Marion County with Doctors Ziegler and Page will continue to operate at its current 12th Street location in South Pittsburg in the facility and building owned by Adcock.
After yesterday’s parade and show of support and gratitude from the community, the doctor and his friends and family dined at Stevarino’s in South Pittsburg to officially kick-off his retirement.
We and all of Marion County wish him all the best in his retirement!