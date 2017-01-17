Serious wreck sends one person to hospital in South Pittsburg

A vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon sent one person to the hospital after causing property damage in South Pittsburg.
Witnesses say the accident happened around 1:45 pm on Sunday, January 15th, when an unidentified driver somehow left the road or lost control at 19th Street and Cedar Avenue in the Richard City area across from the former location of the Country Kitchen restaurant.
The only vehicle involved was a late model black Chevy Silverado extended cab pick-up truck.
Tennessee Highway Patrol and local authorities responded. The driver of the truck was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Officials say the cause of the crash and identity of the driver are unknown and currently under investigation.
