South Pittsburg Rotary Club ‘Boston Butt’ sale underway for 2017

The South Pittsburg Rotary Club is once again selling Boston Butt Roasts to help the organization raise money for their many community service projects for 2017.
These perfectly-smoked and delicious Boston butts sell for $30 and will be available on Saturday, February 4th, 2017 — just in time for Superbowl weekend!
You can place your orders now by sending a message to the Rotary on their Facebook page, or by contacting a local Rotarian.
Pickup on February 4th will take place at Moss Motor Company in South Pittsburg from 9am – 1pm CST, or via pre-arrangements with your local Rotarian.