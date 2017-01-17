Whitwell City Meeting Recap for January 2017

Here’s a recap of the Whitwell City Meeting for January 2017. You can watch the re-play of this meeting and several other local area meetings on Saturdays on KWN-TV on Charter channel 195 in Marion County…
Meeting called to order…
certification of Sunshine Law, roll call, and approval of December minutes…
New Business:
- Carolyn and Sherman Darrow ask that speed humps be installed on Incline Road. After discussion with Police Chief Easterly and Fire Chief Todd, Commission voted to install speed humps after getting prices affordable to the city — Approved.
Bobby Perkins purchased the property located at 356 Illinois Avenue, not knowing back taxes were owed on the property. The property currently has a trailer on it as well. After paying the back taxes on the property, Mr. Perkins found out that the trailer was owned by the city and back taxes were also owed on it. After determining the value of the trailer to be $1,375.00 with back taxes due being $247.01; Mr. Perkins agreed to pay $1,700.00 for trailer and taxes. Commission approved to sell it to Bobby Perkins.
City Manager Report:
- Board approved to pay Lofty Paving an additional $2,807.50 over contract amount. – Approved
- Tina Green ask if anyone had questions about the 6-month financial report. The report was approved.
Police Report:
- Chief Easterly says Dept. received a $5,000 grant from GHS that will be spent on radar equipment for two patrol cars and two handheld radar devices, given commission approval. – APPROVED.
- Yearly report for 2016: 53 accidents, 34 arrests, 2,595 calls.
- Commissioner Parker asked about speed signs at Hwy 283 and Hwy 28 intersection.
Fire Report:
- Talk resumed with the commission from December’s meeting regarding a tornado warning siren for the city. After some investigation and research, the cost will be around $19,000. After talking to Clay Copeland with USDA Development, the city will qualify for a 35% grant. This means if cost of a siren was $30,000, the city would have to pay $20,000. The Commission told the chief to go ahead and apply for the grant. – APPROVED.
Library Report was given…
Senior Center Report:
- Center was asked by Coordinator from Community Foundation of Middle Tenn to apply for a grant. Only 121 places were asked to apply. After much thought, they applied for a $54,000 grant to buy a van. They recently received word they were awarded the grant. The van is to be used to transport seniors on trips. Commission APPROVED this, Resolution #245, to buy a van.
Legal Business:
- 3rd reading of Ordinance #331 to amend Ordinances #306 and #326 to replace the 2009 edition of International Building Code with 2015 edition – APPROVED.
- Resolution #244 to establish a Take-Home Vehicle Policy for the City. After much discussion – APPROVED.
- Ordinance #332 to amend the annual operating budget and capital program for the Fiscal year of July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017 – APPROVED.
Adjourned
Reported by: Shelia Kennedy.