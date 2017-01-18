Southeast’s largest antiques show & sale coming Feb. 24th-26th

The Houston Museum kicks off its very popular annual Antiques Show & Sale Feb. 24-26 at Stratton Hall, 3146 Broad St. in Chattanooga. Attendees come to the show and sale to shop at the dozens of richly adorned booths from some of the country’s top antiques dealers and specialists. Visitors will find everything from pottery to furniture, books and maps to china and silver, linens, blown glass and many other artistic creations.
Admission is $10. Both professional and novice antiques collectors from all over the region flock to Chattanooga each February to shop at and hear from glass experts.
This year the featured speaker is Anne Madarasz, director of the curatorial division and chief historian and director of the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum at the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh, Penn. At one time, Pennsylvania produced more than 40 percent of the entire nation’s glass supply, with the first two factories opening in 1797.
For lecture times from Ms. Madarasz, please visit www.thehoustonmuseum.org.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear from a nationally recognized speaker and historian with expertise in Pennsylvania glass making,” said Amy Autenreith, Houston Museum executive director. “Pennsylvania was the hotspot for first adapting coal and natural gas for fuel, leading to the innovation in manufacturing, design and marketing of glass.”
She also will conduct limited periods of glass identification for attendees who bring pieces with them to the show and sale. (Note: This does not include valuation of items, and attendees must purchase a ticket to enter.)
Unlike pottery and silver, glass is a challenge to identify because it is rarely marked, said Ms. Madarasz.
“Learning about glass is like learning a new language; It takes hard work to be fluent,” she added. “I look for clues into how each piece is made – its color and design help me research it to find out who made it and when.”
There are several ways to create glass: Handmade blown glass, pressed glass (which is the first machine technology) and automated machine-made glass.
“Some of the extraordinary blown and cut art pieces in the Houston’s collection have inspired pattern glass for a mass market,” Ms. Madarasz said. “The collection is impressive. I’m looking forward to seeing it for myself and learning from it.”
Tindell’s Restoration also will be on hand at this year’s show. The Nashville-area team will perform repairs to glass and ceramics onsite and also take items back to their offices to work on them there. Glass and ceramics are only a portion of what they repair; they also repair metal, sculptures and paintings.
About Anne Madarasz:
Madarasz, director of the curatorial division and chief historian since 1992, is a graduate of Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. She completed the coursework for her Ph.D. at the University of Pennsylvania. Awarded a Richards Fellowship for research from the Corning Museum of Glass, Anne lectures and writes frequently on the subject of Pittsburgh glass, regional industry and the history of Pittsburgh sports. Madarasz has served as the project director and/or curator for five exhibitions that have received the national Award of Merit from the American Association for State and Local History.
About the Houston Museum of Decorative Arts:
The Houston Museum in Chattanooga’s Bluff View Arts District is a small but stunning gem in the city’s arts crown. Created with the astounding collection of Anna Safley Houston, who during her lifetime amassed more than 15,000 antique pitchers and thousands of other glassware pieces and antiques, the Victorian house on High Street housing the museum has become a national mecca for antique lovers and glass collectors. Visitors take a docent-led tour through the Museum to marvel at the beautiful amberina, overlay, cameo, Burmese, Satinglass and cranberry glass collected by “Antique Annie,” shown in and alongside priceless antique furniture. More info on the museum can be found online at www.thehoustonmuseum.org.