State’s highway connector project in Jasper hopeful for completion in late spring

Officials with the Chattanooga region of the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) say the state’s $12.3 million dollar connector project just north of downtown Jasper is on track for completion by late spring.
While the project which was unanimously approved by the Jasper Board of Mayor and Alderman with the assistance of TDOT in April of 2012 is a bit behind schedule due to several changes in the project and other minor delays, they say it should still be complete by May 31st of this year.
The connector is a 1.3-mile road that starts at the intersection of State Route 150/U.S. Highway 41 and Valley View Highway (near McKendree United Methodist Church), moving east across partially wooded land, pastures, and several small creeks passing near one subdivision and behind Jasper Elementary School before intersecting with State Route 28 just north of the Jasper interchange with U.S. Highway 41 and SR-28, or south of Mel Dixon Lane (near Cornerstone Dr. and Barne’s Tire).
Jennifer Flynn with TDOT recently told the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2jzt5Us) that the idea of the connector was to reduce the amount of through-traffic in downtown Jasper where U.S. Highway 41 — locally called Betsy Pack Drive — turns east at the Marion County Courthouse and continues as Main Street before heading to Highway 28 and access to the Interstate.
“Jasper’s roads are two-way roads with a maximum of two lanes and a turn lane with no room for widening,” Flynn said in an email. “The new connector north of Jasper will improve safety on the roads in the Jasper community while providing a better North-South route to serve the demand for regional accessibility and growth potential for the Town of Jasper.”
Officials with the project say no downtown businesses have complained that traffic might decrease through the town, citing most of the in-town traffic coming from the Kimball area.
Most residents and business owners say they’ll be happy to see the roadway connector project acting as a bypass, of sorts, for keeping heavy trucks (specifically logging trucks) out of town.