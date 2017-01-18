TN Gov. Haslam to announce first piece of 2017 legislative agenda today

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam will announce today, Wednesday, January 18th, the first piece of his legislative agenda.
The governor’s legislative agenda will focus on building and sustaining economic growth and the state’s competitiveness for the next generation of Tennesseans.
Since 2011, the Haslam administration and General Assembly have reduced the cost of state government to taxpayers, cutting taxes by $270 million and cutting $500 million in recurring costs from the state budget.
Today’s announcement will build on that priority while ensuring Tennessee is positioned for continued growth, prosperity and opportunity.
Haslam’s announcement will take place in the Old Supreme Court Chamber of the State Capitol at 11:15 a.
Additional pieces of the governor’s legislative agenda will be announced in the coming weeks. Haslam is scheduled to deliver his annual State of the State address on January 30th.