Alabama man faces murder charge in shooting-death at Bradley County Landfill

January 23, 2017

Mark Steven Treuchet

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of an Alabama man in a shooting death that occurred last fall at a Bradley County landfill.

At the request of 10th District Attorney General Steve Crump, on September 8, 2016, TBI Special Agents began investigating a shooting death that occurred that day at the Bradley County Landfill, located at 282 Natures Trail in McDonald, TN.

24-year-old Jeremy Headley was found dead as the result of the shooting. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that led them to 54-year-old Mark Steven Treuchet as the individual responsible for the death of Headley.

On January 18th, the Bradley County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Treuchet, of Pleasant Grove, Alabama — located just west of Birmingham, with one count of First Degree Murder.

In the early morning hours on Sunday, Treuchet was taken into custody after turning himself in to a TBI Special Agent. He was booked into the Bradley County Jail and is being held without bond pending arraignment.

