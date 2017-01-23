Alabama man faces murder charge in shooting-death at Bradley County Landfill

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of an Alabama man in a shooting death that occurred last fall at a Bradley County landfill.
At the request of 10th District Attorney General Steve Crump, on September 8, 2016, TBI Special Agents began investigating a shooting death that occurred that day at the Bradley County Landfill, located at 282 Natures Trail in McDonald, TN.
24-year-old Jeremy Headley was found dead as the result of the shooting. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that led them to 54-year-old Mark Steven Treuchet as the individual responsible for the death of Headley.
On January 18th, the Bradley County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Treuchet, of Pleasant Grove, Alabama — located just west of Birmingham, with one count of First Degree Murder.
In the early morning hours on Sunday, Treuchet was taken into custody after turning himself in to a TBI Special Agent. He was booked into the Bradley County Jail and is being held without bond pending arraignment.