TWRA to host special hunts for kids

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency often hosts special hunting opportunities exclusively for youngsters. Two such hunts are coming soon, but preregistration is required.
The Seventh Annual Daniel Greer Memorial Youth Waterfowl Hunt will be held Saturday, Feb. 11 at Cheatham Lake Wildlife Management Area.
The event is held in honor of U.S. Marine Corporal Daniel Greer who lost his life in August 2010 while serving in southern Afghanistan. He was an Ashland City firefighter and avid outdoorsman.
The hunt is for youth ages 10-15. In addition to the hunt, participants will gather at the Ashland City Park at 11:30 a.m. There will be lunch served, as well as dog handling and duck calling demonstrations.
The TWRA is partnering with Delta Waterfowl, Safari Club International and the Young Sportsman Foundation to sponsor this year’s event. Space is limited for the event. For an application and more information go here, or contact Donald Hosse, TWRA Wildlife Education Coordinator at don.hosse@tn.gov or (615) 781-6541, Don Crawford, Assistant Chief, Information and Education at (615) 781-6542 or don.crawford@tn.gov, or Darren Rider, Chief, TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement, (615) 781-6669 or Darren.rider@tn.gov.
Small Game/Predator Hunt
If duck hunting isn’t your cup of tea, February 11 is also the date for the Eighth Annual Maury County Youth Small Game and Predator Hunt.
The free event is for youth from ages 9-15 who must have a TWRA Hunter Education certification by the hunt date and have all the appropriate licenses permits. Hunters must also provide their own firearm and ammunition.
Along with the TWRA, the Tennessee Wildlife Officers Association, Columbia Noon Rotary Club, Sun Drop, Quail Forever, Foxpro, and several other local businesses are sponsoring the event. The Ridley 4-H Center in Columbia is the event’s new headquarters.
The day’s activities will begin at 6 a.m. with breakfast at the center. Young sportsmen and women will be teamed with hunting guides, dog handlers and safety officers to participate as guides who will accompany them to pre-selected property to hunt rabbits, squirrels or predators. Public hunting lands as well as private property will be utilized for the hunt. The hunt will conclude with lunch and prizes.
Parents and/or guardians are welcome to accompany the youngsters on the hunt. There will be safety officers assigned to all hunting parties going rabbit or squirrel hunting.
To register for the hunt, send the youngster’s name to Maury County Wildlife Officer Rusty Thompson at Rusty.Thompson@tn.gov. Please include the hunter’s name, age, address, email, phone number, and which species he or she prefers to hunt (rabbits, squirrels, or predators). For more information contact Rusty Thompson by email or at (931) 881-8241.