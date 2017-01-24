Tracy Malone resigns position as WHS football coach

Tracy Malone has resigned as the head football coach at Whitwell High School to pursue a career outside of the coach profession, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2kdH2Fs).
In the interview with the paper, Malone states that this is the best decision for his family, citing the long drive to Whitwell each day and how it’s caused him to miss some of his own son’s games. Malone said it was the right move for everyone and that he was thankful to Marion County Schools superintendent Mark Griffith and Whitwell principal Teena Casseday for the opportunity.
Malone, who coached the Tigers to a 6-6 overall record last season (his first with the program) helped the Tigers finish as runners-up in Class 1A after narrowly losing to Columbia Academy in the second round of the playoffs.
Before coming to Whitwell for the 2016 season, Malone completed four seasons at East Ridge helping the Pioneers to a 12-1 overall finish in 2015.
In the interview with the Times Free Press, Malone says he has “a tremendous opportunity in real estate” with Geoff Ramsey’s The Ramsey Group — a Re/Max Properties agent in Chattanooga with offices on Shallowford Road near Hwy. 153.
Whoever replaces Malone at Whitwell will be the football program’s ninth head coach in the last 14 years.
His resignation has been accepted by school officials.