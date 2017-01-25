National Cornbread Cook-Off deadline for entry is January 31st

Dates for the National Cornbread Festival in South Pittsburg, Tennessee are set April 29th and 30th for 2017, and one of the hottest (pun intended) contests at each year’s festival is the National Cornbread Cook-Off for original main dish cornbread recipes.
Entries for the 2017 contest require your original main dish/entree/main course recipe is prepared with at least one package of Martha White® Cornbread Mix and cooked in Lodge® Cast Iron cookware. Ten finalists will be selected to compete during the National Cornbread Festival® on April 29, 2017, in South Pittsburg.
The entry deadline for recipes is January 31st, 2017.
Along with the coveted cast iron skillet crown, the Cook-Off champion will receive a $5,000 cash prize and a 30-inch stainless steel gas range from FiveStar® Professional Cooking Equipment, and special gifts from Martha White and Lodge.
Second place wins $1,500 and third place receives $1,000! The remaining two finalists walk away with $150. All finalists receive up to $500 travel reimbursement and a gift basket courtesy of Martha White and Lodge.
In addition to the high-stakes contest just mentioned, the 4-H Cook-Off also takes place at this year’s festival for all 4th grade 4-H youth. Finalists in this competition compete for a $500 first place price, with entries open now through March 1st, 2017.
This year’s contests are sponsored by Lodge Manufacturing, Martha White, FiveStar/Brown Stove Works, Inc., and Chattanooga State’s Michael P. Hennen Hospitality & Culinary Center.
You can enter online now through the deadline for each contest and/or find out more about this year’s National Cornbread Festival now at www.nationalcornbread.com.