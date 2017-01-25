Teenager killed crossing street near North Sand Mountain High School

A teenage pedestrian was struck and killed near North Sand Mountain High School on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Alabama State Troopers, the 14-year-old male victim was struck by a late model Chrysler vehicle on Alabama 71 at mile marker 29 in the Higdon community shortly after 2:30 pm CST.
Authorities are still investigating.
Reports say a 16-year-old girl was driving the vehicle that struck the victim who has not yet been identified.
The driver, also not identified, was not injured.
Officials say the boy was walking home from school when he was struck.
The superintendent of Jackson Country Schools said the accident has had a tremendous impact on faculty and staff as well as students, and they have extra counselors at local schools today to help those in need.
We’ll continue to follow this developing story for the latest information.