CHI Memorial mobile health coach to visit Marion and Sequatchie Counties in February

CHI Memorial’s mobile health coach will provide mammography screenings at the Marion County Health Department on Monday, February 6, 2017 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. CST and at the Dunlap Senior Center, in partnership with the Sequachee Valley Electric Coop, on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. CST.
All women should have one screening mammogram between the ages of 35-40. After age 40, a screening mammogram is recommended every year. Any woman who meets these age guidelines and has not had a mammogram in the past 12 months may participate, with or without insurance.
For those with insurance, you must bring your insurance card and a photo ID, such as a driver’s license. Insurance will be filed for you. If you do not have insurance, you may qualify for financial assistance. The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center receives grant funds from Avon Breast Cancer Crusade to provide women with education about and access to breast health services.
Women need to know their doctor’s first and last name.
To schedule a screening, call 423-495-4040 or 866-591-2254.
The Marion County Health Department is located at 24 E. 7th Street, Jasper, TN 37347.
