One person injured in firearm incident Saturday in South Pittsburg

One person was injured on Saturday in an incident involving an accidental firearm discharge in South Pittsburg.
Officials say the incident involved two people and the accidental discharge of a firearm that resulted in an injury which happened at the Sonic Drive-In restaurant’s parking lot located at 131 TN-156.
South Pittsburg Police and Puckett EMS responded to the call where one person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The identities of both individuals involved have not been released.
There was no word on exactly what caused the accidental discharge; however, the South Pittsburg Police Department says no charges were filed in the incident since it was deemed as an accident by all involved.