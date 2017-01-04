Car crashes into Rudder’s Market in South Pittsburg on New Year’s Eve

On Saturday, December 31, 2016, at approximately 5:37 pm CST, an elderly female drove her vehicle through the front doors of Rudders Market located in South Pittsburg near the Richard City area.
No injuries were reported to anyone inside the store or to the driver of the vehicle in the incident.The woman claims that when she left the house she knew she was having brake problems with her car.
Store surveillance video shows her driving on to the property and eventually driving through the front door of the convenience store.
She was cited by police for a registration violation, failure to exercise due care, and no insurance. The estimated amount of damage to the store is in the $20,000 range, according to the store manager.
Story & photos contributed by: Jeffery Batten to MarionCountyMessenger.com