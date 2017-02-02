Rep. Scott DesJarlais to oversee military readiness; force projection in new Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wednesday, Congressman Scott DesJarlais, M.D., a new member of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC), received his subcommittee assignments for the 115th Congress. Rep. DesJarlais (TN-04) will serve on the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee, as well as the Readiness Subcommittee.
The Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee oversees Navy, Marine and Air Force programs, including several long-range weapons systems and acquisitions. The Readiness Subcommittee oversees the largest account within the Department of Defense budget – training, logistics and maintenance for military and civilian personnel and equipment, including housing and installations.
“Budget cuts have forced Tennessee troops to deploy more frequently with inferior equipment, placing additional burdens on them and their families. With so many complex threats around the world, I’m grateful for the opportunity to improve their tools and training, requiring more streamlined and cost-effective programs,” said Rep.
“That means up-to-date facilities, and importantly, a better understanding of threats we face as a nation,” said Rep. DesJarlais. Tennessee’s Fourth District lies within the Aerospace and Defense Technology Corridor that includes Fort Campbell, Redstone Arsenal, Arnold Air Force Base, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee and Alabama.
Retired General David Petraeus also appeared before the full House Armed Services Committee today to describe “The State of the World: Threats and Challenges.” The former CIA Director, a four-star Army general, who commanded American forces in Afghanistan and Iraq, described cyber security terrorism threats from China, Russia and ISIS. He emphasized that Russia and China will continue to wage unconventional cyberattacks against United States assets and institutions. The U.S. must preserve its alliances, and discredit the ideology to destroy Islamic extremism, especially online, he said.