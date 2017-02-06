11th Annual Youth Quail Hunt Scheduled For March

The Knoxville Quail Forever Chapter along with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will once again sponsor a quail hunt at the McGhee-Carson Unit of the Tellico Lake Wildlife Management Area on March 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. This hunt is for young sportsmen ages 10 to 16 that have passed a Hunter Safety Class. All participants are required to be registered and accompanied by a non-hunting adult.
The hunt, now in its eleventh year, is limited to 40 participants. Young sportsmen must provide their own shotgun and shells. Four fields will be available and several hunters will be accommodated each hour. Hunters accompanied by a non-hunting adult, a dog handler and dog will enter their assigned field where quail have been released. Each hunter will have an opportunity to harvest three birds.
Lunch will be provided by the Quail Forever Chapter. TWRA will also provide skeet shooting and 22 target shooting for youth participants. To register call David Whitehead at 423-884-6767 between the hours of 8:00 a.m.to 4:30 p.m .EST. Please leave the participating youth’s name and address, along with a telephone number where they can be reached in case there is inclement weather. There will be a drawing for a door prize after lunch at about 1:00 p.m. EST.
For more information on youth hunts, hunter education classes and WMA maps, visit tnwildlife.org.