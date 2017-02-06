Around Town: Feb. 6th – Feb. 19th, 2017

Feb. 9
The Bethlehem Center will host Fall in Love With Swing, an evening of swing dancing, in The Bethlehem Center’s gymnasium at 200 W. 38th St. from 5:30-7 p.m EST. and will include step-by-step instructions from a local swing dance enthusiast. Tickets are $20 for couples and $10 for individuals. Childcare will be provided at $5 for one child and $1 for each additional child. Proceeds from the event will benefit various youth programs at Bethlehem Center. Tickets are available at www.thebeth.org or at the door on Feb. 9. Call 266-1384 ext.6 for more information.
Feb. 9
The Hunter Museum’s Valentine’s edition of Cocktails in Color: Love in American Style at 6 p.m. EST. Hunter curators and Flying Squirrel bartenders will take guests into the galleries to ponder a work of art (hint: the 20th century work features bathing beauties, sea creatures, and a sailboat) before they’re treated to an aphrodisiac cocktail inspired by the painting. Tickets must be purchased in advance ($20 general public; $15 members) and are available online at http://www.huntermuseum.org/events/cocktails-love. Event ticket includes one specialty cocktail (full cash bar available with additional drinks). Then join the after-party at the Squirrel. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Feb. 10
The Chattanooga Zoo annual cocktails for conservation event, Wild at Heart, 6-8 p.m. EST. Signature cocktail along with beer and wine, light hors d’ oeuvres, keeper chats, animal training demos, behind the scenes tours, and up close animal encounters. Inside the Zoo’s Deserts and Forests of the World exhibits. Advance ticket sales to Wild at Heart are $30 for Zoo Members and $35 for Non-Members. Day of ticket sales are $40 each. All guests must be 21 years of older to attend. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.chattzoo.org.
Feb. 10
Father Daughter Dance at the Chattanooga Convention Center-Ballrooms E-J. Photos at 6:30 p.m. and the dance is from 7-10 p.m. Ages 3 -18. Tickets are $30 per person. Light hors d’oeuvres’ and a dessert buffet. Two ways to purchase tickets: Call 842-6748 to purchase tickets using a credit card and receive tickets via email or come to Chester Frost Park from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. EST Monday–Friday to pay cash, check or credit card. Please call ahead. Tickets sales are limited to 500. For more information contact Maureen Davis at 842-6748 or maureend@hamiltontn.gov
Feb. 11
Dark Princess Theatre Productions presents their fourth annual Gwendolyn’s Bleeding Heart Ball with a dark fairy tale dream come true theme. 7 p.m. EST at the Heritage House Arts and Civic Center. Tickets may be purchased at http://www.darkprincesstheatre.com/upcoming-events.
Feb. 11
The Caribbean Student Environmental Alliance annual fundraiser, “Save Water, Drink Wine,” to support clean water projects in Tennessee and the Caribbean. 6-8:30 p.m. EST at the Barn Nursery. The event features regional wines from near Ocoee and Dahlonega, tapas from Mrs. B’s Reggae Café, Conga, and many others, cupcakes from Dish T’ Pass, silent and live auctions and discounts on items sold at the Barn Nursery. Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 the day of the event, and can be purchased at the Gear Closet or online at www.caribbean-sea.org.
Feb. 11
Mary Lynn Portera gives a jewelry making demonstration at River Gallery. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. EST.
Feb. 14
One Billion Rising, a mid-day dance party to raise awareness and end violence against women, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. EST on the lawn of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center (inside in the event of inclement weather). Live music from the Joey Winslett Band and U.S. Senator Corker, Mayor Andy Berke and Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger will also be addressing the crowd. Register at http://www.onebillionrising.org/events/one-billion-rising-chattanooga/ Event is free, food not provided but available at food trucks.
Feb. 18
WTCI and Jazzanooga present screening of Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise at Jazzanooga. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at 431 E MLK Blvd, #100 and the program will begin at 6 p.m. with a panel discussion to follow. The first feature documentary about her life, American Masters – Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise, premieres nationwide Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 8 p.m. EST (7pm CST) on PBS. For tickets and information, http://tinyurl.com/jkj8ebs or contact Jazzannooga.org. at 423-402-0452.
Feb. 21
Nashville-based acoustic folk artists Shelby Bottom Duo bring their multi-media Musical History to Chattanooga. Hosted by Tennessee Alliance for Progress, Humanities Tennessee and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 175, at 3922 Volunteer Dr. Food will be served at 5:30 p.m. EST and the performance is at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 and proceeds will go to benefit Chattanooga Area Food Bank. Seated is limited and reservations can be made by calling 894-3557. For more info call Nell Levin at 615-579-0451 or email bernellalevin@gmail.com.